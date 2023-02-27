Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. 1,392,147 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

