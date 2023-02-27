Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.12. 114,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,542. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

