Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,903 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises about 2.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 87,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

