Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 3.3% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,932,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

