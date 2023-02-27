Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,173 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.75. 152,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

