Biconomy Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $222.88 million and $16.69 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

