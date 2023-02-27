Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.