Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
Featured Stories
