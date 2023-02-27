Bioimpact Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Bioimpact Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,209 shares during the quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,839. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $852.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.33.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
