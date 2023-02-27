Bioimpact Capital LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Bioimpact Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises 1.2% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 19,958 shares of company stock worth $308,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 246,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

