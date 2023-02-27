Bioimpact Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 3.9% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,982,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 349,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 422,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

