BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %
BMRN stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. 1,427,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.