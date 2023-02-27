BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

BMRN stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. 1,427,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

