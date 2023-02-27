BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.81 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,021,000 after buying an additional 316,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

