Birch Grove Capital LP Buys 14,500 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Birch Grove Capital LP grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up about 0.6% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,059. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 509,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,492. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

