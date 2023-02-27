Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.21. 45,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $93.41.

