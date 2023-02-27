Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.49. 266,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

