Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $260.76. The company had a trading volume of 510,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

