Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

