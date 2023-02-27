Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.76. 51,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,815. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.