Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.20. 3,393,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,846. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $397.75. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

