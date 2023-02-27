Bison Wealth LLC Buys 12,926 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $149.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

