Bison Wealth LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.56. The company has a market cap of $338.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.