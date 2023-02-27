Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.59. 4,296,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184,180. The company has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.