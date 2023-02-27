Bison Wealth LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

