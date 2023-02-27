Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10.60 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00187491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001238 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

