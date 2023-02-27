Blackline Safety’s (BLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLN. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.15.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

