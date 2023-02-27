BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading 1.5% Higher

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 539.62 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.42). 75,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 77,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.32).

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 472.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,216.67 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Ian Sayers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($25,871.85). 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

