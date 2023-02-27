BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,712,886 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.56% of Walmart worth $12,525,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.97. 1,786,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,199. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

