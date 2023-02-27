BlackRock Inc. Acquires 693,039 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $6,167,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,137.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 236.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.66. 275,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

