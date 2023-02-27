BlackRock Inc. Has $16.92 Billion Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.98% of Coca-Cola worth $16,915,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. 2,618,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.