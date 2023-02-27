BlackRock Inc. Has $6.65 Billion Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,208,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 732,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of Lockheed Martin worth $6,647,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $478.28. The company had a trading volume of 344,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,817. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.86.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

