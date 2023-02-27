BlackRock Inc. Has $8.58 Billion Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,841,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,364,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.44% of Linde worth $8,584,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

Linde stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.80. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $348.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

