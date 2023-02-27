Blue Grotto Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,199 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for 9.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 8.46% of Mitek Systems worth $34,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.17. 38,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.72 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

