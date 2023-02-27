Blue Rock Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites comprises 100.0% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 247,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,469. The company has a market capitalization of $597.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPI Composites Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.