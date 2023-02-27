Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $48.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 8.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.73. The stock had a trading volume of 854,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.