Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $48.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 8.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
