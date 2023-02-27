BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $5.20 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.92. 610,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,855. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

