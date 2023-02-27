BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock remained flat at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

