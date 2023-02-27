BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 48,689 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,689 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABRP. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 114.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $399,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 2,218.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $75.31. 3,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.