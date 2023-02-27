BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.90 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $478.58. The company had a trading volume of 328,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
