BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.90 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $478.58. The company had a trading volume of 328,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.