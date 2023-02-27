Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000. Ball accounts for approximately 5.5% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

BALL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 245,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

