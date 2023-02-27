Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $197.00. 181,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average of $208.54. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

