Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 61.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 149.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

TWLO traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.57. 1,311,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,116. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

