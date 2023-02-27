Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.13.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

