Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,924 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,519. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

