Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,678 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 638.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.18. The company had a trading volume of 577,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,818. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.