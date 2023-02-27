Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 59,268 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,268 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Crocs worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 462,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,251. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.