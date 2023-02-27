Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,117. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.66 and its 200-day moving average is $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

