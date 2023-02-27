Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires Shares of 230,388 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,388 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 825,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,502. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

