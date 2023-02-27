Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Sells 12,098 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lowered its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.1 %

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.09. 546,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,428. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.