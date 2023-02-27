Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Takes $19.34 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,025 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,000. SEA comprises about 1.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 0.06% of SEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $60.37. 1,012,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $150.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

