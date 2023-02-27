Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Upstart accounts for approximately 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,700. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,225. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

